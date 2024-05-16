That’s mathematics!

IANS

American pop star Ed Sheeran has opened up on the real reason behind the quirky names of his albums in the new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Host Kapil was curious about the names of Ed’s albums like — Plus, Subtract, Divide, Multiply and Equals, corresponding to his tour name which is Mathematics.

Ed, revealed, “I released some independent records when I was 17 or 18 years of age. I released five of them and ‘Plus’ was an addition to them. ‘Multiply’ was meant to make everything bigger. ‘Subtract’ stripped everything back. And ‘Equal’ was the sum of all the parts.”

