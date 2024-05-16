That’s mathematics!

American pop star Ed Sheeran has opened up on the real reason behind the quirky names of his albums in the new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Host Kapil was curious about the names of Ed’s albums like — Plus, Subtract, Divide, Multiply and Equals, corresponding to his tour name which is Mathematics.
Ed, revealed, “I released some independent records when I was 17 or 18 years of age. I released five of them and ‘Plus’ was an addition to them. ‘Multiply’ was meant to make everything bigger. ‘Subtract’ stripped everything back. And ‘Equal’ was the sum of all the parts.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election
PM Modi condemns assassination attempt as cowardly
2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
The giant 120x120 feet hoarding collapses on a petrol pump d...
CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants
14 handed over document, all of them migrants from Pak’s Sin...
PM Modi: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines
Remark follows his denial of any Hindu-Muslim talk