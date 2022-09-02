 Leo DiCaprio seen partying with 22-year-old Russian model amid split reports : The Tribune India

Leo DiCaprio seen partying with 22-year-old Russian model amid split reports

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has been seen going out with another woman before news of his split from Camila Morrone surfaced online. In July, the Titanic actor was spotted partying with a 22-year-old Russian model, identified as Maria Beregova. In July, the 47-year-old actor, who reportedly prefers to date under 25-year-old women, was caught having fun with Maria during a yacht party in St. Tropez.

Reportedly, Maria jetted off to the south of France after splitting with her 30-year-old husband, Ahmed Masoud Abdelhafid. Maria and Leonardo then were spotted boarding a luxury yacht together. According to a report, there’s no more Leonardo and Morrone. The Wolf of Wall Street actor and the 25-year-old model reportedly started dating in 2017. While they were notoriously private about their romance, a source said that the pair were “pretty serious” about each other. Since the breakup reports circulated online, the actor has been hit with criticism, with many pointing out that they predicted the actor would end his relationship with Morrone due to her age. “There’s no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than Leonardo Dicaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “I need to know how Leonardo Dicaprio conducts these breakups. Does he start picking fights months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous?” —IANS

