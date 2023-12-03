The 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India this year introduced us to some outstanding films

Sheetal

The recently concluded IFFI 2023 at Goa saw the entry of amazing films among which Endless Borders, Party of Fools, When the Seedlings Grow, Drift and Kantara shone the brightest.

The 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India this year inducted OTT award for Best Web series. We bring you the IFFI’s jury-recommended binge-list.

Endless Borders

Won: Golden Peacock for Best Film; Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male)

Plot: This Persian film by director Abbas Amini talks of an exiled teacher living in a small village along the Iranian border with Afghanistan, who educates the local community. The minimalistic suspense thriller highlights how the teacher helps an Afghan family escape the Taliban.

Note-worthy: The jury also awarded Iranian actor Pouria Rahimi Sam with Award for Best Actor (Male) for his performance in this film. Endless Borders has also been to International Film Festival Rotterdam, Hamburg Film Festival but registered its first big win at IFFI, Goa.

Party of Fools

Won: Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Female)

Plot: The French period thriller stars female ensemble cast, including Mélanie Thierry, Carole Bouquet, Yolande Moreau, Lucie Zhang, Josiane Balasko, Marina Foï, Miss Ming and Dominique Frot. The film is set in 1893-94 and inspired from true events and characters. An annual event in Paris takes place at the Pitié Salpétrière mental institution for women. It is rendered the epicenter of an infamous ball called Bal des Folles where politicians, artists and socialites all come together to partake in a raucous night of festivities.

Note-worthy: It has been to Deauville Film Festival, Geneva Film Festival, Cinemania and IFFI with actress Mélanie Thierry winning Best Actor (Female) Award at IFFI.

Blaga’s Lessons

Won: Silver Peacock for Best Director

Plot: Bulgarian director Stephan Komandarev’s film revolves around Blaga Naumova, a widow whose moral compass is shaken after falling victim to telephone scammers, highlighting the vulnerable lives of today’s senior citizens in post-communist Bulgaria. The titular character Blaga is played by Eli Skorcheva. Blaga becomes a scammer herself, the tables are turned and money starts pouring in.

Note-worthy: It was premiered at the 57th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, where it won the Crystal Globe for Best Film. It also visited São Paulo International Film Festival, Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Golden Horse Film Festival, Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival and IFFI in 2023. It was the official Bulgarian entry for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards.

When the Seedlings Grow

Won: Silver Peacock for Best Debut Feature Film of a Director

Plot: This Turkish film narrates the tale of a father, daughter and a lost boy. An intimate story of the characters as well as a country and its traumas, it stars Ahmed Arif Hecano, and child-actors Sîba Mihemed Elî and Mistefa Mihemed Elî and has the backdrop of Kobanê war (Siege of Kobanî).

Note-worthy: Director Rêger Azad Kaya won the award for being the most promising new directorial talent in the world of cinema.

Drift

Won: ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal, a Special Mention for Best Film

Plot: In the backdrop if war-torn country to a Greek island, a young Liberian refugee, Jacqueline, played by Cynthia Erivo, offers massages to tourists in exchange for one or two euros. She meets an unmoored tour guide and the two become close as they find hope in each other.

Note-worthy: Besides IFFI, the film has been to Sundance Film Festival, São Paulo International Film Festival, Golden Horse Film Festival and Melbourne International Film Festival in 2023. It is French, British and Greek co-production.

Kantara

Won: Special Jury Award to Rishab Shetty

Plot: Set and filmed in Keradi in coastal Karnataka, it is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. He also stars as lead actor Shiva, a tribal vagabond who lives with his mother in a hamlet and stays away from the traditional Daivaradhane and Bhoota Kola legacy due to an unforgettable childhood incident. When Forest officer Murali enters the scene, it gives a fresh dimension to the man-vs-nature fight.

Note-worthy: The award goes to Rishab Shetty for his artistic contribution in Kantara as director, writer and actor. The Jury quoted, “For the director’s ability to put across a very important story. The film, though rooted in its own culture of the forest demons, reaches out to audiences regardless of culture and social status.”

Streaming on: Prime Video

Panchayat Season 2

Won: Best Web Series (OTT) Award

Plot: Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar, the season two of Panchayat intricately weaves the tale of Abhishek Tripathi, an urban graduate reluctantly embracing the role of Secretary at a Gram Panchayat Office in the remote fictional village of Phulera, situated in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district. It stars Jitendra Kumar (Abhishek Tripathi), Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik in the lead roles.

Note-worthy: Wins the inaugural Best Web Series (OTT) Award. A total of 32 entries from 15 OTT platforms, across 10 languages were considered for the award.

Streaming on: Prime Video