Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets candid at PS-1 promotional event

Director Mani Ratnam’s magnum-opus PS-1 is all set to release on September 30. The makers of the film held a press meet in Mumbai on Saturday evening. The star-studded event was attended by Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha.

The cast along with the makers shared their enthralling experience and hard work that went into the making of the film. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s experience on the sets of the movie. Calling it her daughter’s “cherished memory”, she said that Aaradhya was mesmerised when Mani Ratnam gave her an opportunity to say, “action”. —TMS

#aishwarya rai bachchan #ar rahman #Mumbai