Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets candid at PS-1 promotional event

Director Mani Ratnam’s magnum-opus PS-1 is all set to release on September 30. The makers of the film held a press meet in Mumbai on Saturday evening. The star-studded event was attended by Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha.
The cast along with the makers shared their enthralling experience and hard work that went into the making of the film. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s experience on the sets of the movie. Calling it her daughter’s “cherished memory”, she said that Aaradhya was mesmerised when Mani Ratnam gave her an opportunity to say, “action”. —TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...
Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar
The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...
Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari
Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...
Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case
Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...
Jaishankar takes dig at American media for ‘biased’ India coverage
The External Affairs Minister slams the mainstream American ...