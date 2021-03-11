Farhan Akhtar confirms his Hollywood debut with Ms Marvel

After months of speculation, it has finally been confirmed that Farhan Akhtar will be seen in the Disney+ series Ms Marvel, marking his international debut in MCU and fans could not be more excited! The actor confirmed the news on Saturday on Instagram and wrote, “Grateful that the universe gifts these opportunities to grow, learn and in this case have a ton of fun while doing it.”

Details regarding Farhan’s character have been under wraps and not much has been revealed as yet. Ms Marvel will premiere on June 8 this year introducing Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City day-dreaming about a superhero life. Farhan will be part of the Marvel Comics Universe (MCU) with this series which also stars Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.