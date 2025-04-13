DT
The Bodyguard remake in works

The Bodyguard remake in works

Warner Bros. is set to bring a new version of the iconic 1992 film 'The Bodyguard' to the big screen, with Sam Wrench, director of the 2023 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' concert film, attached to the project. This remake...
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:49 AM Apr 13, 2025 IST
Warner Bros. is set to bring a new version of the iconic 1992 film 'The Bodyguard' to the big screen, with Sam Wrench, director of the 2023 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' concert film, attached to the project. This remake of the beloved classic, which originally starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, has been in development for several years.

The studio has not yet revealed any casting details, but it has confirmed that Jonathan Abrams, the writer behind Clint Eastwood's 'Juror #2', will pen the script for this updated iteration.  This follows an earlier screenplay draft by Matthew Lopez, marking the latest attempt to bring the remake to life after a long period of development since 2011. The original 'The Bodyguard' followed the story of a former Secret Service agent (played by Kevin Costner) hired to protect a famous singer (Whitney Houston) from a dangerous stalker. The film was a box-office sensation and remains one of 1992's highest-grossing releases.

Houston's unforgettable performance of 'I Will Always Love You' became a worldwide anthem. The movie also garnered two Oscar nominations. Mick Jackson directed the original film, based on a script by Lawrence Kasdan. The movie's success led to a stage adaptation, which premiered in London's West End in 2012.

