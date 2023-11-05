The colours of life: Prime Video’s upcoming docu-series Rainbow Rishta receives immense love at a special showcase at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Rainbow Rishta, Prime Video’s upcoming original unscripted docuseries, follows six inspiring and heart-warming love stories of members from the LGBTQIA+ community. Ahead of its launch on November 7, Prime Video premiered two episodes from the series at the prestigious Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, as part of their ‘play’ segment.

Suresh Ramdas and Soham Sengupta

The series features Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Aneez Saikia, Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta Suresh Ramdas, and Sadam Hanjabam. They provide audiences a window into the endearing world of queer love stories from different parts of India. Receiving applause and from all the attendees for its unique, candid, and unflinchingly honest approach, the series created quite a mark.

Aneez Saikia and Sanam Choudhary

The series has been produced by Vice Studios and directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, along with story directors Hridaye A Nagpal and Shubhra Chatterji.

It has been written by Monisha Thyagarajan. Rainbow Rishta will stream from November 7 in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide, exclusively on Prime Video.

Title track released

Prime Video also unveiled the title track — Nazaare — from the docuseries. Nazaare is a beautiful ode to six heart-warming and inspiring stories of love, friendship, freedom and courage. The electrifying collaboration of OAFF and Savera’s magical composition, Sankalp Kapur’s spellbinding lyrics and the mellifluous voice of Sushan Divgikar and Savera will sweep listeners off their feet in this unscripted celebration of love. “I loved recording this song. It’s got such a fun new vibe, and the best part is that it is about love. Anything that is done with love and about love is always going to be epic,” said Sushant Divgikar.

