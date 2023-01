While the engagement ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant was a star-studded affair at Antilia, one of the t highlights of the night has to be their ‘surprise ring bearer’.

Salman Khan with niece Alizeh Khan Agnihotri

While many might be wondering that it would have been a family relative or a close friend; but it turned out to be the family’s pet dog!