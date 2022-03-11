Kavita Kaushik is back as Chandramukhi Chautala on 'Maddam Sir'

Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir is about to welcome the very feisty and fierce cop Chandramukhi Chautala, essayed by the seasoned actress Kavita Kaushik, as the head of the Mahila Police Thana. Kaushik’s character, Chandramukhi Chautala, won hearts across the nation and continues to remain an audience favourite years later.

Kavita says, “I’m very overwhelmed with the kind of response I’m getting about reprising Chandramukhi Chautala again in Maddam Sir. I’m very fortunate to play this iconic character and think people will be watching its reruns for a long time. I think my USP is playing a cop or detective, and I am the happiest doing action and comedy.”

She adds, “We had been talking about bringing Chandramukhi’s character on Maddam Sir for quite a while. It was just about figuring how to place her cameo in the storyline organically. The timing feels absolutely perfect now and the reason for Chautala coming into the show is also very beautifully written by the writers. I had a great time during the shoot.”