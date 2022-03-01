The film Jalsa to be released on Prime Video

Prime Video on Monday announced the global premiere of the much-awaited drama thriller Jalsa. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film features a stellar cast, including Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi and others.

Interestingly, Suresh Triveni has earlier collaborated with Vidya Balan in Tumhari Sulu and they are now coming together for the second time.

Jalsa is believed to be a highly engaging and captivating tale of conflict, as shown through the life of a top-line journalist and her cook. TMS