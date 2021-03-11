Shivam Sharma becomes the first finalist of Lock Upp

Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp is nearing its end and the competition between the contestants has become more intense.

After battling it out, Shivam Sharma has become the first finalist of the reality show. Recently, Lock Upp contestants competed for a task in the jail for a straight ticket to the finale. Anjali Arora and Shivam Sharma are the last two contenders in the race to win a ticket.

For the task, the inmates were divided into two teams - Anjali had Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui and Ali Merchant in her team, while Shivam had Payal Rohatgi, Azma Fallah, and Saisha Shinde in his team. The game had a total of four rounds in which the soldiers had to protect their Raja and Rani. During the third round, Shivam and Payal played against Anjali and Ali and Shivam single-handedly threw both Anjali and Ali out and won the ticket to finale.