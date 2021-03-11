The Ipcress File to premiere on Lionsgate Play today!

Adapted from Len Deighton’s novel, the first in the Harry Palmer series, The Ipcress File is set to premiere on Lionsgate Play today.
A cinematic rollercoaster with nail-biting twists and turns, the series is set in the 1960s amid the highly charged atmosphere of the Cold War between the West and the East.
This new high-octane thriller stars Joe Cole as the iconic spy Harry Palmer, alongside Lucy Boynton and Tom Hollander.
Talking about his character Harry, Joe Cole said, “I did some research into the time period The Ipcress File is set in. It’s a fascinating time period, and Harry Palmer is an iconic character. I hadn’t seen the movies and didn’t know much about him, but I quickly found myself enamoured with the man, the myth, the legend. Once I found out who was on board - the director James Watkins and other creatives - had read the scripts and did some homework on the character, it felt like a fantastic opportunity.”
