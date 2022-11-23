'The King's Affection' makes history; becomes first K-drama to bag International Emmy Award

PTI

Period drama The King’s Affection, starring Park Eun-bin and Rowoon, has become the first Korean language series to win an International Emmy Award. The 20-episode show, titled Yeonmo in Korean, earned the honour in the best telenovela category at the 50th edition of the annual award gala. It aired on Korean broadcaster KBS2 and on Netflix in selected international regions last year.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences also made the announcement on its official Twitter page. Other nominees in the category were: Nos Tempos do Imperador (Brazil), Two Lives (Spain) and You Are My Hero (China).

Set during the Joseon dynasty, when bearing twins was considered a bad omen, The King’s Affection follows the secret life of a princess who is posing to be the Crown Prince after her fraternal twin is killed in childhood. The critically acclaimed drama previously won accolades for its writer at the Seoul International Drama Awards, as well as popularity award for Park and Rowoon at the Korea Broadcasting Awards.