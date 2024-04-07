The Last Kingdom actor Adrian Schiller passes away at 60

ANI

Adrian Schiller, who played Aethelhelm in the Netflix historical series The Last Kingdom, has passed away at the age of 60.

In a statement, agent Amanda Evans confirmed his death. “He has died far too soon, and we, his family and close friends are devastated by the loss.” She termed his death “sudden and unexpected.” He had just returned from Sydney, where he had been appearing in the Lehman Trilogy. Other credits included Bright Star and The Danish Girl.