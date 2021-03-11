The lead actress of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Neeharika Roy talks about the show and her character

What was the first thought that came to your mind when you heard the name of the show?

The first thought that came to mind was that this would be another romantic drama between two people, Radha and Mohan. Only when I heard the story did I understand this was a different kind of a show.

Tell us about your character in the show…

My character Radha is a young and innocent girl. She is energetic, affectionate, loving, sensitive and caring in nature. Radha is someone who can sacrifice her own comfort to see her lover happy. She believes in unconditional love.

The backdrop of the show is Vrindavan, which has a beautiful history; any comment?

I am a devotee of Radha-Krishna, so I consider myself lucky to be a part of this serial as the story is based in a divine place like Vrindavan.

Do you feel it’s good to maintain the visibility on screen for the audience to remember you?

My last show, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, ended earlier this year. After that Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan worked out. I feel visibility is important. If I can contribute to entertaining the audiences, it satisfies me a lot.

Do you feel the storyline helps build a connection with the audience?

These days, be it the storyline or characters, everything should be relatable. I strongly believe that the storyline is the reflection of various characters that are present in our society.

Do you feel building a regional connect helps the show?

I feel regional connections can definitely attract viewers of that particular area. Even viewers from other regions can also enjoy learning about different cultures.

As an actor, do you take every new show as a new adventure?

Yes, I really enjoy every new show. I want to essay different kinds of characters in each of them.