The Magic of Shiri coming soon

Prepare to embark on an extraordinary journey as JioCinema brings you The Magic of Shiri. Starring Divyanka Tripathi and Javed Jaffrey, this upcoming series promises to ignite your imagination.
So, brace yourself for a mesmerising experience that will take you on an emotional rollercoaster, reminding you that within the realm of magic, dreams can come true and the extraordinary lies within reach.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Call out nations backing terror: PM Modi at SCO meet
Xi, Sharif listening, says respect integrity of members
Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on Tribal goes viral
A case has been registered against the accused under section...
'Threat' to diplomats, Canada envoy called
Khalistan issue raised with US, Oz too
Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of '24
New party heads appointed in 4 states