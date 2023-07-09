The Magic of Shiri set to stream on JioCinema

JioCinema recently announced its drama series The Magic of Shiri, featuring DivyankaTripathi Dahiya and Jaaved Jafferi in the lead roles. Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, the show will stream on JioCinema starting July 13.

Set in the Paharganj neighbourhood of mid-90s Delhi, this story follows the journey of Shiri Shah, whose life takes an unexpected turn when her husband abruptly becomes a Jain monk, leaving her to face the challenges of providing for her children. Shiri decides to reignite an old passion for magic and strives to become a renowned performer.

About the show, DivyankaTripathi Dahiya says, “Playing Shiri has been a truly rewarding experience. It has reminded me of the indomitable spirit we all possess, the courage to follow our dreams, and the transformative power of embracing our true selves. Through The Magic of Shiri, we aim to inspire and uplift viewers, showcasing that even in the midst of chaos, there is always room for magic.”

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi, who essays the role of Saleem, adds, “This series serves as a reminder that we all possess the power to create magic and transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.”