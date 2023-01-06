 Zaan Khan roped in to play an unpredictable and careless personality in Maitree : The Tribune India

Zaan Khan roped in to play an unpredictable and careless personality in Maitree

Film and TV actor Zaan Khan will be seen playing the male lead opposite Shrenu Parikh in the show Maitree.

He is playing the role of an NRI, Saransh, who has a very unpredictable and careless personality. It is difficult to judge him as his mood changes within seconds and he behaves in a very strange manner. He will be seen getting married to Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) in the show.

Talking about his character, Zaan said, “When I got a call for this role, I immediately said yes because of the character in the show. This character is very different from what I have played in the past and is the opposite of who I am in real life.” Zaan has acted in serials such as Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Naamkarann and more.

He added more on how he prepared for his role and shared, “I had to do a lot of preparation like attending workshops for this role. Saaransh is a mamma’s boy and tries to get away with his every wrongdoing, just because he has her support. I am sure with loads of twists and turns that my character will bring in, the audience will be hooked onto their TV screens.” It is a story of two best friends living in Prayagraj and how their life changes after their marriage. Maitree will be airing soon on Zee TV. —IANS

