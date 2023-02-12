Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives health update

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis, shares an update about her disease. She posted an Instagram story— a picture from her monthly IVIg therapy session calling it the new normal for her. The actress is busy promoting her upcoming Telugu mythological film Shaakuntalam and will also be seen in Citadel alongside Varun Dhavan.

Samantha posted about her monthly Intravenous Immunoglobulin Therapy (IVIg) session educating many others about the rare disease myositis. The picture also had directors Rahul Ravindran and Nandini Reddy and Samantha wrote in the caption, “Monthly IVIG party. New normal.”

According to WebMD, IVIg is “a therapy which can help people with weakened immune systems or other diseases fight off infections.”