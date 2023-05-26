The new season of India’s Got Talent is all set to return on Sony Entertainment Television and is calling for exceptional performers to unleash their talent as auditions have now begun.

The auditions kick off on May 28 in Kolkata, followed by Delhi on June 4 and Mumbai on June 11. If you have a unique talent that deserves the spotlight, you can head to the auditions in your city. To register online, you can also download and update the Sony LIV app.