 The pangs of migration : The Tribune India

The pangs of migration

As the cast of the new show indulges in Dil Diyaan Gallaan, we get to re-look at Punjab and its culture through the eyes of Pankaj Berry & Sandeep Baswana

The pangs of migration


Sheetal

The launch of Sony SAB’s new show Dil Diyaan Gallaan was held in the City Beautiful on Wednesday. With the backdrop of Hoshiarpur, Punjab, it’s the story of three generations of a family torn apart due to migration. The show will premiere on December 12.

Starring Pankaj Berry, Sandeep Baswana, Ravi Gossain, Jasjeet Babbar, Kaveri Priyam and Hema Sood, the cast was all smiles after their initial shoot in the heart of Punjab.

Pankaj Berry, actor

Wearing a long grey beard and turban, actor Pankaj Berry was unrecognisable and easily passed off as the head of the family Dilpreet Brar, the character he is playing in the show. On his transformation, the Ambala-born actor says, “I wanted to do justice to my character. I have great respect for the Sikh religion and aware of the respect the turban demands. The beard also looks natural. It took me three months to prepare for this role.”

His conviction in this relatable story of migration is such that he claims, “Dil Diyaan Gallaan will remind you of cult shows, Buniyaad and Tamas.” From playing clean shaven and bald Tathacharya in Tenali Rama to now playing Dilpreet Singh, the actor says that it was his zeal to bring out something new with each new project that has made him choose different characters.

Sandeep Baswana

The actor, who was seen in Punjabi film Seeto Marjaani, is now looking forward to work in Punjabi films.

As the show highlights the predicament of many families in India who are distanced from their loved ones due to migration, misunderstandings and unspoken words, Pankaj becomes emotional as he talks about his son who is about to leave for Canada for higher studies. He says, “Due to Covid, his visa process got delayed and now he will leave next year. Although I am happy that I get to spend more time with my son, but of course on the surface I have to show I am heartbroken because of the delay. I understand that kids have to do their own thing. I also know that going for studies is a part of setting in Canada. The show doesn’t paint anybody wrong or justify the stance of the new generation.” Little wonder Berry connected with the role instantly.

During their stay here in Punjab for shoots, the cast had enjoyed eating in villages and breathing the fresh air.

Kaveri Priyam

For Sandeep Baswana, who hails from Haryana, it’s not something new but shooting closer to home made the process more of a work-vacation. Sandeep, who plays Mandeep Brar, residing in the US, says, “Often people blame the one who leaves his family without understanding their reasons. I am excited about playing this character as it brings out the perspective of those who leave their homes forlivelihood and how difficult and painful it is for them.”

On the recent trend of casting, Berry shares how Shyam Benegal would never take an audition. During a scene, he would suddenly say, “You would be Ashvathama, Bharat or Harshvardhan.”

It was a collective discussion between the channel and us which made way to produce a show on this unique subject of migration. The special connection that made me choose Punjab as the backdrop is because my father also hails from Chandigarh. he completed his education in the city but work took him away from this place. – Rashmi Sharma, producer

I have great respect for the Sikh religion and aware of the respect the turban demands. The beard also looks natural. — Pankaj Berry, actor

I am excited about playing Mandeep as he brings out the perspective of those who leave their homes. — Sandeep Baswana

I play Amrita, who is very similar to my real self. She is always looking for ways to adapt to the changes. — Kaveri Priyam

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

48,500-year-old zombie virus revived by scientists in Russia

2
Nation

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV

3
Punjab

Punjab minister Inderbir Nijjar's calls Punjabis 'bewakoof kaum', apologises after comment stirs controversy

4
Trending

25-year-old software engineer breaks all traditions as she rides horse-drawn carriage to groom's house

5
Brand Connect

Australia - Maggie Beer Keto Diet Gummies Gold Coast Keto Gummies SHOCKING Chemist Warehouse?

6
Punjab

No place for Jagmeet Brar and Manpreet Ayali in SAD core committee

7
Punjab

Punjab police, BSF seize 5 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols in Ferozepur

8
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

9
Nation

India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China

10
Nation

‘Making bad films is not a crime, but…’: Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid stands by his comments on ‘Kashmir Files’

Don't Miss

View All
Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Top News

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting begins for 1st phase; 89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting begins for 1st phase; 89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray

3 of family killed in road accident in J-K’s Kathua

3 of family killed in road accident in J-K's Kathua

Police say a private vehicle went out of the driver’s contro...

Looking forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency: White House

Looking forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency: White House

India formally assumes the G20 Presidency on December 1

Indian markets scale new highs with Sensex touching a high of 63,583.07

Indian markets scale new highs with Sensex touching a high of 63,583.07

On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed at 63,099.65 points

UP groom kisses bride on stage, she refuses to marry him

UP groom kisses bride on stage, she refuses to marry him

The 23-year-old woman says the groom kissed her to win a bet...


Cities

View All

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Tarn Taran: Farmers’ protest enters Day 5

Drive from Amritsar bus stand to Hussainpura Chowk a test of endurance

Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar apologises for his remark on Punjabis

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Register for OPD, see queue status, pay via PGI app soon

Register for OPD, see queue status, pay via PGI app soon

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sector 109 T-point unlit, poses risk

Chopper ride, light show on cards at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Chandigarh to host two key G20 meets in January, March

Land pooling: BJP proposes to amend Delhi Development Act

Land pooling: BJP proposes to amend Delhi Development Act

Congress promises to waive house tax dues

BJP failed to keep city clean, claims Manish Sisodia

Excise scam: Enforcement Directorate gets 7-day custody of bizman

Gangster Bishnoi’s aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Gangster Bishnoi's aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Cops crack down on hooligans, traffic violators

Man gets 10-yr jail for raping daughter of live-in partner

Paid 'poorly', Hoshiarpur rural health staff protest

Protesting farmers burn effigies

Money changer attacked, robbed of ~2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Money changer attacked, robbed of Rs 2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC, police act against temporary encroachments, wrong parking

Man held with 110-gm heroin

Choked sewers: Troubled shopkeepers demand CM's intervention to fix issue

'Misappropriation' of funds: Cricket assn told to file reply

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

434 properties on Patiala MC’s radar over pending payments

Punjabi University sanitation staff burn effigy over regular jobs

‘Vo Afsana’ staged at Punjabi University

Punjab sees 30% dip in farm fires; encouraging trend, says expert