The political yarn: PM Modi slays with his signature style

In a resplendent display of tradition and style, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his third consecutive term's inauguration at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, showcasing his signature sartorial elegance that has become synonymous with such grand occasions. PM Modi exuded grace in a white kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket. His ensemble accentuated with black shoes, echoed his longstanding penchant for blending cultural heritage with contemporary flair.
Dash of glamour
The newly elected Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut graced the occasion in an ethereal white and golden saree, exuding elegance.
Patriotic touch
Actor-turned-politician Chirag Paswan made a striking fashion statement, turning heads with his impeccable sense of style. Donning a black indo-western suit layered over a white shirt, Paswan added a patriotic touch with a tri-colour pocket square adorning his ensemble.
Classic cut
Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, arrived at the ceremony, exuding charm in his classic black attire and trademark ponytail.
Golden girl
Raveena Tandon looked elegant in a golded silk saree as she graced the ceremony.
