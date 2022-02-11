Much-awaited series The Fame Game, starring Madhuri Dixit, to be released on Feb 25 on Netflix

Netflix released the trailer of its much-awaited series The Fame Game on Thursday. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the mysterious world of fame packed with drama, emotions, complexities and secrets. Releasing on February 25, The Fame Game is a suspenseful family drama that takes us through the highs and lows that accompany stardom and its effect on families —the secrets they hide and the games they play.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, the series stars Madhuri Dixit, who makes her on-screen streaming debut. The series also star Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Mulay, Muskkaan Jaferi, Lakshvir Saran and Rajshri Deshpande in pivotal roles.

Talking about his thoughts on the show, producer Karan Johar says, “It’s a sophisticated, complex family drama that shows you how fame, despite being so covetable, can turn your life upside down. Sri Rao, Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli beautifully capture the complexities and hidden realities of a Bollywood superstar, while highlighting relatable elements of family and trust. Plus, it has the finest talents in the industry like the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit Nene, Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, as well as some amazing young stars like Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi. — TMS

