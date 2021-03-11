Udan Patolas is back on Amazon miniTV with season 2

Amazon miniTV has announced the launch of the second season of Udan Patolas. The show follows the lives of Punni (Apoorva Arora), Lovelle (Sukhmani Sadana), Amrit (Poppy Jabbal), and Noor (Aasttha Ssidana), as they face ups and downs while trying to make it big in Mumbai.
Season 2 promises a double dose of entertainment along with a lesson on friendship.
The maiden season gave us a glimpse of what strong friendship and sisterhood looks like through the journey of Noor, Punni, Lovelle, and Amrit.
The second season, however, will take an interesting turn when the Patolas cross paths with some old allies from Punjab. The Patolas cry, laugh, fight, and love harder than ever this season, and their misadventures are sure to keep viewers hooked.
