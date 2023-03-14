Deepshikha Nagpal resumes work after undergoing surgery

Film and TV actress Deepshikha Nagpal, who is currently seen in the show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, has undergone a major surgery and has shared her experience of recovering from it and resuming work.

She said: “Recently I got sick from food poisoning due to which I had a very bad stomach ache, so I consulted a doctor who asked me to get it checked because the pain was persistent. I underwent sonography and discovered I had cysts in my stomach. The doctor advised me to get them removed because these were serious and could complicate and worsen my health if left untreated. And since we had a major drama coming up in the show, I was fully packed on my schedule, so without informing anyone I completed my parts and waited for my day off. I then underwent the surgery.

Deepshikha has worked in both films and TV. She was seen in movies such as Gangster, Koyla, Baadshah, Dillagi, Corporate, Partner, among others. Apart from doing films, she also worked in various TV shows like Shaktimaan, Vishnu Puran, C.I.D, Shararat, Baal Veer, and many more.

She concluded: “After surgery, on the doctor’s recommendation I took a few days off and bounced back to work. I completed the main scenes for the forthcoming episode of the show. I also took proper rest in between...” — IANS