Deepshikha Nagpal resumes work after undergoing surgery

Film and TV actress Deepshikha Nagpal, who is currently seen in the show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, has undergone a major surgery and has shared her experience of recovering from it and resuming work.
She said: “Recently I got sick from food poisoning due to which I had a very bad stomach ache, so I consulted a doctor who asked me to get it checked because the pain was persistent. I underwent sonography and discovered I had cysts in my stomach. The doctor advised me to get them removed because these were serious and could complicate and worsen my health if left untreated. And since we had a major drama coming up in the show, I was fully packed on my schedule, so without informing anyone I completed my parts and waited for my day off. I then underwent the surgery.
Deepshikha has worked in both films and TV. She was seen in movies such as Gangster, Koyla, Baadshah, Dillagi, Corporate, Partner, among others. Apart from doing films, she also worked in various TV shows like Shaktimaan, Vishnu Puran, C.I.D, Shararat, Baal Veer, and many more.
She concluded: “After surgery, on the doctor’s recommendation I took a few days off and bounced back to work. I completed the main scenes for the forthcoming episode of the show. I also took proper rest in between...” — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses Centre's curative plea seeking additional compensation of Rs 7,844 crore for Bhopal gas tragedy victims
The disaster had claimed more than 3,000 lives and adversely...
Guidelines on medical negligence under consideration, says Union health ministry
Though there is no guideline at present, the matter is under...
US, UK and Australia agree on nuclear submarine project amidst China's aggressive behaviour
The announcement is made after the leaders of the three coun...
Airhostess from Himachal dies after falling from 4th-floor balcony; flew to Bengaluru from Dubai to meet her boyfriend
The investigation into her death in Bengaluru has revealed f...
H3N2 is a 'cocktail of respiratory viruses'; know which ones
Health experts for masks, better hygiene and flu shot