The stars were back for the Golden Globes’ return to television, walking a soggy greyish carpet in relatively predictable looks — with a few notable exceptions.
A look at fashion from the 80th Golden Globes on Tuesday...
Silver haze
Heidi Klum showed up in a sky-high silver sparkler with a feathery embellishment over one shoulder as the crowd was treated to a reprieve from rain that has plagued Southern California. Also in silver? Angela Bassett, along with Jessica Chastain in a sparkly body hugger done in a checkerboard and starburst design.
Tux & all
There were lots of black suits and tuxedoes. Eddie Redmayne showed up in black and brown trim with a huge silk rosette on one lapel, courtesy of Valentino. Another standout: Colman Domingo in a black tux with sparkly jewel embellishment. Elvis, also known as Austin Butler, entered the building in a traditional black tux, while Andrew Garfield went for orange with an open collar on a black shirt underneath. Donald Glover was practically in PJs. His comfy robe shirt and relaxed trousers were white.
Metallic shine
Sheryl Lee Ralph of Abbott Elementary in jewel-tone blue with chunky embellishment led the train parade in her high-neck look. Viola Davis also opted for a jewel-tone, body-skimming blue. Chloe Flower went for a longer train in a white, lightly embellished number.
Niecy Nash-Betts wore a lovely deep purple gown with chunky sparkle, paired with a large-shouldered coat and long matching opera gloves. There was a healthy showing of golds, too, including an adorable 19-year-old Bailey Bass from Avatar: The Way of Water in a long look with a delicate pattern.
The women kept their jewels to a minimum.
Colour palette
A pregnant Abby Elliott went for burnt orange with all-around sequins from Pamella Roland. Her sparkler had long blouson sleeves and a high neck.
Billy Porter walked in a crimson tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano and high chunky heeled blinged-out silver boots. Anya Taylor-Joy went for a sunny yellow two-piece Dior look . Margot Robbie was dressed in pale pink Chanel adorned with beads and feathers, while Lily James went old school Hollywood in 50 meters of red fabric. Jenna Ortega also went for the crisscross look in a breezy, pleated copper colour. — AP
