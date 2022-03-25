The suspense is killing us: Manoj Bajpayee on The Family Man Season 3 premiere date

PTI

National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee says like fans, the team of his hit web series The Family Man is also waiting for the streamer Amazon Prime Video to announce the premiere date of its highly anticipated third season. “The suspense from Amazon is killing the The Family Man team because for now we don’t have an answer,” the actor said on the sidelines of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. —

#manoj bajpayee