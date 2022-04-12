Rajiv Kapoor's last film Toolsidas Junior to have a direct on OTT release

Rajiv Kapoor's last film Toolsidas Junior to have a direct on OTT release

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is set to bring the unexplored game of snooker to screen for the first time in India.

Rajiv Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt

Depicting the motivational story of a young boy driven by passion for the game of snooker and his emotional and affectionate relationship with his father, Toolsidas Junior is set to release on Netflix on April 19.

Marking the last film of late actor Rajiv Kapoor, Toolsidas Junior stars Varun Buddhadev and Sanjay Dutt . The sports drama set in 1994’s Calcutta journeys through life of a snooker champion played by Kapoor, who loses his heart after losing an important match. His son, played by Buddhadev, takes, it upon himself to bring his father’s name back to the winner’s list.

