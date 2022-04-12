Rajiv Kapoor's last film Toolsidas Junior to have a direct on OTT release

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is set to bring the unexplored game of snooker to screen for the first time in India.
Depicting the motivational story of a young boy driven by passion for the game of snooker and his emotional and affectionate relationship with his father, Toolsidas Junior is set to release on Netflix on April 19.
Marking the last film of late actor Rajiv Kapoor, Toolsidas Junior stars Varun Buddhadev and Sanjay Dutt . The sports drama set in 1994’s Calcutta journeys through life of a snooker champion played by Kapoor, who loses his heart after losing an important match. His son, played by Buddhadev, takes, it upon himself to bring his father’s name back to the winner’s list.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India working towards mitigating global volatility, unpredictability: Jaishankar
The fourth 2+2, the first under the Biden administration, wa...
Punjab witnesses power outages because of coal shortage
Power situation continues to be grim as 4 thermal units rema...
At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties
Sign pact on space info
IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire
BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...
Jharkhand Ropeway Accident: 10 more rescued by IAF choppers
Rescue operations are on by the combined teams of Indian Air...