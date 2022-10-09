The third season of popular franchise Tripling gets a starry launch

The third season of popular franchise Tripling is set to premiere on ZEE5 on October 21. The trailer of the show was launched at an event in Mumbai, which was attended by the show’s lead cast Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar, among others.

After receiving immense love and appreciation for the prequels from fans and critics alike, the slice-of-life dramedy returns with its highly anticipated new season consisting of five episodes. This season of Tripling centres around the news of parents separating which forces the siblings to go on a new adventure - this time back to their paternal home in the hills.

Talking about the show, Sumeet says, “Tripling is my go-to therapy where I get to conceptualise, write the screenplay and dialogues, act and contribute towards the larger picture. And with every season, I am becoming closer to the characters and the storytelling arc. This season is going to be a mad ride as we siblings find out that ‘crazy’ runs in the family. But one thing I can promise you is that this is going to be one heart-warming story.”