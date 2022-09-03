The winner of 'Bigg Boss 11', Shilpa Shinde returns to television after two years with dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'

Pouplar dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is back with its 10th season. And the line-up of contestants is par excellence and so is the level of competition this time.
The winner of Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde returns to television after two years and joins the much-awaited dance reality show, ready to transform herself from a non-dancer to a dancer.
In the pilot episode, Madhuri is floored by Shilpa’s performance on her popular song Ghagra and in her lovable style enquires, ‘Kahan thi aap?’ To which Shilpa says, “I had no work. I wanted to go to a place where I could find peace and no one was around. I planned to build my own home and succeeded in that. To be honest, I travelled too far but waited for a comeback. Basically, I was waiting for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and here I am, to do my best and rock the stage.”
