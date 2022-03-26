Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu graces sets of India’s Got Talent

This Sunday, celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Sony TV’s show India’s Got Talent will welcome dance wizard Terence Lewis and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.

Amid all the brilliant acts, the Bomb Fire Crew from Delhi will be firing up the atmosphere with their thrilling performance on the Gangubai Kathiawadi song Dholida! Impressing not only the judges – Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir, the crew will also leave special guests Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu awestruck with their dance act.

During the shooting, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who is the biggest supporter of the Bomb Fire Crew, joined them on stage and said, “Such a powerful performance! I have to say I was surprised but not surprised at the same time. There were a lot of self-doubts but yet there is that one episode that occurs in your life that can completely change you. It depends on you and how much you believe in yourself and for that, self-esteem is really important. I have realised that in the whole world, the only constant and your sole supporter is ‘you’. When you have self-confidence, nobody can stop you.”