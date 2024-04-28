The Young and the Restless actor Marla Adams passes away at 85

Marla Adams, renowned for her portrayal of Dina Abbott Mergeron on the popular daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, has passed away at the age of 85. The news was confirmed by Matt Kane, director of media and talent for the show in Los Angeles.
Adams embarked on her journey in the world of daytime drama back in 1968 with her role as Belle Clemens on The Secret Storm. Her talent shone through, captivating audiences until 1974. However, it was her iconic portrayal of Dina Abbott Mergeron on The Young and the Restless, which she joined in 1982, that etched her name into television history. Throughout her 37-year tenure on The Young and the Restless, Adams left an indelible mark on the show, appearing on and off until her full-time return in 2017. Her portrayal of Dina’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease garnered critical acclaim, earning her a Daytime Emmy Award in 2021. Beyond her role on ‘c,’ Adams graced the screens in over 40 productions, including appearances on The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, and The Golden Girls.
