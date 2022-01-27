Thea Dsuuza roped in as lead for upcoming series Love Taxi

Thea Dsuuza is all set to entertain fans with her performance in upcoming web series Love Taxithat is tentatively set to release in the mid of 2022.

Sharing details of the character, Thea Dsuuza said,

“My character is of Lali, a village girl encountering the city life of Mumbai. She is lively and bold. Lali’s journey to meet her ends is all

that Love Taxi is about. The series is a new-age abstract drama, avoiding monotony.” She adds, “I’m extremely excited about this project. I

got to learn so much here and I will always be grateful to Afzal sir (producer) who gave me a chance to play Lali. This project is not a usual story, it has so many

beautiful layers to it. I’m sure you all will love it. Please shower your love on us.” It is produced by Afzal Khan and Shadab Khan.