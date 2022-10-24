 'There is no easy way out' : The Tribune India

'There is no easy way out'

Ishaan Singh Manhas, who is seen in Sanjog, talks about his role and the competition in the industry

How did you bag a role in Sanjog?

The shoot was about to start, but casting for Alok’s role was still pending. Then I was called for the audition urgently! At that time, I was also shooting for a finite series, so I somehow managed to record the audition video at three in the morning and got selected after a few days.

Can you please share details of your role?

I am playing the role of Alok Agrawal. He is a police officer, a positive person and also a very protective brother of Amrita (Shefali Sharma). As an honest officer, he gives his 100 per cent to his professional duties, and at the same time he also makes sure that his sister gets a good life.

How much do you relate to your role?

I relate a lot to Alok. Though I don’t have a sister, I am equally caring for my family. And just like Alok, I stick to my principles whether people like it or not.

Who is your inspiration in acting and why?

Amitabh Bachchan. While being so talented and hard-working, he is also an inspiration that age doesn’t slow down your talent and determination. I shot for a TV commercial with him recently, where I played the role of his son. It was a great experience and a dream come true for me.

Actors have a lot of options these days and at the same time the competition is high. What is your viewpoint?

Competition is there in every profession. There is no easy way out. Sometimes it’s talent, sometimes it’s luck, and sometimes both. We just have to keep trying. You never know where talent, hard work and luck takes you.

Daily soap involves a lot of pressure. Do you agree?

For us, daily soap actors, there is no difference between weekends or weekdays. The shoot schedule is unpredictable and one cannot take holidays. Some shows are being telecast six days a week and some seven. So, the makers have to shoot almost every day. And then there is a race for the best TRP. So, yes the pressure is from all directions.

Why haven’t you done any reality shows?

As an actor, right now, I don’t want to get into any drama-based reality show where someone’s real self and weaknesses get exposed. I am a very private person, so I don’t like opening so much in front of people who I don’t even know.

What kind of a reality show would you like to do?

Something like Khatron Ke Khiladi.

