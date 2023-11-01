There is no middle ground for marriage, says Karan Wahi

Amazon miniTV recently released its romantic comedy-drama series Half Love Half Arranged. The series features Maanvi Gagroo and Karan Wahi in the lead roles.

The story revolves around the life of a millennial gynaecologist Riya Tanwar, who is stuck in the circus of arranged dating with weird matches, crazy meet-ups, and lots of drama.

With a gripping narrative and light-hearted tonality, the series is making waves among rom-com lovers, touching their hearts with its emotional and upbeat storyline. The leading role of Jogi is essayed by the charming Karan Wahi.

The series merges two different worlds of arranged marriages and love and Karan talks about if there’s any middle ground between the two. He said, “In my view, there is no middle ground for marriage. But a combination of love and arranged marriage is a perfect thought. In both situations, if people fall in love and it’s arranged by the family or it’s arranged by the family and the two people fall in love. It’s a great thought; otherwise, there is no middle ground. There is no data that says love marriage works or arranged does, but in modern days, how we live, there has to be some amount of love and companionship to arrange your setup.”

