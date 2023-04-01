Priyanka Chopra Jonas lands in Mumbai with family

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas landed in Mumbai on Friday along with her family members—husband Nick Jonas, her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and mother Madhu Chopra. As she came out of the VIP area of the Mumbai airport, the actress waved to the media and paparazzi and also introduced her daughter to them.
While PC wore a cerise coloured outfit with a thigh high slit skirt, sneakers paired with sunglasses, her husband Nick was seen wearing a pair of denims with a sweatshirt paired with sneakers. Nick rounded up his look with a cap and sunglasses.
Priyanka is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming series Citadel in which she plays a spy. —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer
Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot