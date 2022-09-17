Nikki Tamboli and Chahatt Khanna on ED's list for money laundering case

After Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, now TV stars Nikki Tamboli and Chahatt Khanna have come on the Enforcement Directorate’s radar in the money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

According to reports, Nikki and Chahatt’s name have come up in Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Citing ED’s charge sheet, the reports suggest that Nikki received an amount of Rs 3.5 lakh in cash and a Gucci bag. Meanwhile, Chahatt has also been receiving gifts from the conman.

Reportedly, Nikki, Chahatt, S ophia Singh and Arusha Patil met the conman, while he was in jail. As per the report, all of them visited Delhi’s Tihar Jail to see him through his associate Pinky Irani. ED’s charge sheet says, “During the first meeting in April 2018, the accused Pinky Irani received an amount to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in cash from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, out of which she gave cash to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh to Nikita Tamboli. On the second occasion, after two to three weeks of her first meeting, she went alone to meet Sukesh where she was given cash to the tune of Rs 2 lakh and one Gucci bag by the accused.”