Special scripts written for Amitabh Bachchan but not ageing lady actors, says veteran actress Sharmila Tagore

The Hindi film industry is still a ‘little ageist’ with few roles for women of a certain age like there are in Hollywood for Meryl Streep, Judi Dench or Maggie Smith, but things are changing, albeit slowly, says veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. OTT could be a game changer, says the 78-year-old who returns to films after 2010’s Break Ke Baad with family drama Gulmohar.
“We are still slightly ageist, especially with women because powerful roles go to the men. Like special scripts are being written for Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, but not for Waheeda (Rehman) ji and not for many other ageing lady actors,” Tagore said. “Cinema reflects society... Of course, you have to bring in the audience. What comes first…Chicken or the egg? That’s the kind of decision that the captains of the industry have to make. But, things are definitely changing. There are wonderful, more mature actors,” she said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting of party leaders to discuss road ahead after EC recognises Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena
In a big blow to Thackeray, the EC on Friday allotted the na...
Sahil Gehlot’s father, 4 others arrested in Nikki Yadav murder case
All five co-accused -- father Virender Singh, cousins Ashish...
12 cheetahs set to arrive in Madhya Pradesh from South Africa today
These cheetahs - seven males and five females - comprise the...
BSF foils smuggling bid in Gurdaspur sector, recovers huge cache of narcotics and weapons
Recovers 20 packets of narcotics, suspected to be heroin, tw...
Indian-origin man in UK jailed for life for father's murder with champagne bottle
Deekan Paul Singh Vig, 54, is convicted following a trial at...