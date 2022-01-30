Actor Saqib Saleem, who is reprising his role as Riyaz Pathan in the web series Crackdown: Season 2, has started shooting for its third schedule. He shot the first two schedules in Mumbai and Jaisalmer last year. He says: “The second schedule of Crackdown 2 was an absolute blast and this season will be bigger and better. I can’t wait for the audience to watch it.” The show follows the life of a few RAW agents, as they venture out to unravel a conspiracy that threatens India’s safety. — IANS