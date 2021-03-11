This is why you need to keep a close watch on moles

Moles are growths on the skin. Moles can appear anywhere on the skin, alone or in groups and nearly everyone has at least a few.

As per its location, colour and size in some people a mole may add to the beauty of a person while in others it tends to appear ugly.

The moles become worrisome when they suddenly enlarge in size or rapidly increase in number. Moles are often brownish in colour, although some may be darker or skin-coloured. They can be flat or raised, smooth or rough and some have hair growing from them. Moles are usually circular or oval with a smooth edge.

What causes a mole?

Moles occur when cells in the skin grow in a cluster instead of being spread throughout the skin. Moles may darken after exposure to the sun, during the teen years, and during pregnancy.

Moles may be superficial or deep depending upon the extent of their depth into the skin.

Moles can change in number and appearance. Some increase over time, often without one realising. They also sometimes respond to hormonal changes, for example during pregnancy, teenage years and older age.

When do moles develop?

Some moles are present at birth. However, most moles can develop anytime during the first 30 years of life. People with fair skin often have more moles than people with darker skin.

Most moles have a genetic cause and are inherited. This is often the case with people who have a lot of moles. If one has spent a lot of time in the sun, there are higher chances of having an increased number of small moles.

Moles can occur anywhere on your body, but most happen on the back, legs, arms and face.

Note worthy

If you notice any changes to your moles, do not ignore them. Changes to a mole may be an early indication of a type of skin cancer in some called melanoma.

Cancerous moles

While most moles are benign (non-cancerous), in rare cases they can develop into melanoma. Melanoma is a form of skin cancer.

Melanomas usually appear as a dark, fast-growing spot where there was not one before, or a pre-existing mole that changes size, shape or colour and bleeds, itches or reddens.

Things to look for include:

  • Moles with uneven colouring – Most moles only have one or two colours, but melanomas have lots of different shades
  • Moles with an uneven or ragged edge – Moles are usually circular or oval with a smooth border.
  • Bleeding, itching, red, inflamed (swollen) or crusty moles.
  • Moles that get a lot bigger – Most moles are no bigger than the width of a pencil.

A helpful way to remember what to look for is to use the ABCDE method.

  • A – asymmetry
  • B – border irregularity
  • C – colour change
  • D – diameter
  • E – elevated (raised) or enlarged

Take care

If you have a lot of moles, it’s important to take extra care in the sun. You can help protect yourself from sun damage if you:

  • Stay in the shade when the sun is at its strongest (between 11am and 3pm)
  • Cover up with clothes, full sleeve cottons, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.
  • Use a high-factor sunscreen (minimum SPF15) and reapply it regularly, particularly after swimming.

An atypical mole has to be removed for strict medical reasons, or one may decide to have a mole removed for cosmetic reasons. Either way, mole removal is a relatively low-risk procedure. The surgery itself may result in light scarring, depending on the type of mole that is removed. The two most widely used forms of mole removal are excision followed by stitches and excision with Radiofrequency or laser without stitches.

The first method involves cutting off the mole and resealing the wound with stitches. In the second method, a laser or radiofrequency machine burns away the mole, sealing the wound as the mole is removed. Both methods are outpatient procedures.

(Dr Sharma is a Chandigarh-based dermatologist)

