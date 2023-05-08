This jodi gets a name

The producer duo of Udaariyaan, Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey, took to Instagram stories to share the love the fans have been showering on #NehTaj! Essayed by Vivian Dsena and Twinkle Arora, the pairing of Sartaj and Nehmat is adored by the audience.
The show recently took a leap of 16 years ahead of its original timeline. The current format focused on Nehmat, who is the daughter of the original lead in the show. Nehmat is stuck in a love triangle with Ekam and Sartaj but the audiences have already started to love the pair with Nehmat and Sartaj.
