Three practicing advocates from the same family launched three books at a single event

Tribune News Service

It is a rare sight when people who are always clad in black and white start speaking in eloquent verses. On similar lines, three practicing advocates from the same family launched their respective books at a single event.

Ripudaman Singh Roop (88), his son and grandson, Ranjivan Singh (52), and Risham Raag Singh (23), are lawyers at the Punjab and Haryana High Court at Chandigarh. While Roop has written a Punjabi novel titled Preeti, Ranjivan’s Surkh Hawawaan is a poetry collection. The youngest lad from the Singh’s family has written Iktrafa—a compilation of lyrics.