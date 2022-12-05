Ruhi Chaturvedi and Shivendraa Om Saainiyol celebrate their wedding anniversary

Kundali Bhagya actress Ruhi Chaturvedi is celebrating her third wedding anniversary with husband Shivendraa Om Saainiyol. The actress shared an adorable video with Shivendraa on Instagram that features beautiful moments from their life together.
Calling Shivendraa her best friend, Ruhi wrote in the caption, “Happy Anniversary… Marrying your friend was the best decision you have ever taken @shivendraa_om_saainiyol. Welcome to level four of shaadi shuda life... But you have taught me ‘Kyun zindagi lambi nahi....badi honi chahiye’. It’s a promise, which echoes in our two beating hearts.”
Celebs like Shraddha Aarya, Vinny Arora Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih, Swati Kapoor, Abhishek Kapur, Supriya Shukla, Krishna Kaul and Aparna Mishra have dropped comments congratulating the couple.
