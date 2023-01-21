Thriller series The Night Manager announces its release date

Get ready for the Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.
The series will release on Disney+Hotstar on February 17. Anil Kapoor, who plays Shelly Rungta in the show, says, “Spy thrillers are all about twists and revelations and with The Night Manager the audience will experience the unexpected. Shelly Rungta is the evil in plain sight. You can never anticipate what his next move is going to be or he is the man behind the menace. But the twist is that he meets his match and where the show goes from there will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.”
Aditya Roy Kapur said, “When there’s revenge and betrayal in the mix, high voltage drama is inevitable. The Night Manager pulls this off on the back of fascinatingly complex characters. As they say, still waters run deep and my character Shaan very much embodies that phrase. One can never tell what’s on his mind but you know the wheels are furiously turning, taking the plot from one unexpected turn to another. It’s been a great experience working with some of the finest talent of the industry.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...