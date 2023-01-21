Thriller series The Night Manager announces its release date

Get ready for the Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The series will release on Disney+Hotstar on February 17. Anil Kapoor, who plays Shelly Rungta in the show, says, “Spy thrillers are all about twists and revelations and with The Night Manager the audience will experience the unexpected. Shelly Rungta is the evil in plain sight. You can never anticipate what his next move is going to be or he is the man behind the menace. But the twist is that he meets his match and where the show goes from there will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.”

Aditya Roy Kapur said, “When there’s revenge and betrayal in the mix, high voltage drama is inevitable. The Night Manager pulls this off on the back of fascinatingly complex characters. As they say, still waters run deep and my character Shaan very much embodies that phrase. One can never tell what’s on his mind but you know the wheels are furiously turning, taking the plot from one unexpected turn to another. It’s been a great experience working with some of the finest talent of the industry.”