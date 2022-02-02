Tiger roars as Covid wave subsides

Here comes good news for all Salman Khan fans! Salman will resume shooting for Tiger 3 this Saturday (February 5) at the swanky Yash Raj Films studios in Mumbai.

After which Salman and Katrina Kaif will be wrapping the last big outdoor schedule in New Delhi from February 14 as Omicron wave seems to subside across the country.

A source close to the development shared that Salman and Katrina will be travelling to Delhi on the 12th or 13th morning. The source says, “YRF has done a commendable job in managing the shooting schedule of such a big film during the pandemic. Now, all eyes on them to pull off this Delhi schedule with strict mandates. Knowing them, they must have prepared themselves to the T. It is a very crucial schedule for the film and Salman-Kat will be filming for around 10-12 days in the Capital.”