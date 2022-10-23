Time for Diwali Dangal Wali

Entertainment channel Dangal TV will air a Diwali special called Diwali Dangal Wali today at 7:30pm onwards.

The special show is a 2-hour visual spectacle to keep the audience hooked. In the show, the audience will see their favourite celebrities from their favourite shows come together to celebrate the festival of lights. Packaged with elements of dance, family entertainment, family values, drama, and celebrating the core essence of Diwali, the show will add up to our festive spirits.

The show will feature popular actors such as Shruti Anand, Shivam Khajuria, Aparna Ghosal, Sonal Khilwani, Dhruv Bhandari, Neelu Vaghela, Ashish Dixit, Vin Rana, Trupti Mishra, Jaya Ojha and Ram Yashwardhan. Adding to the glitz and glamour of the special episode will be popular actor Deepshika Nagpal.