Here are the audio series to check out this ‘International Podcast Day’

Podcast, voice-based content, has seen major growth over the last few years in India. The audio medium offers an easy way to consume content, even when you are on the move. On International Podcast Day (September 30), here’s a list of top podcast shows.

Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II on Audible

The longest-serving monarch and a global phenomenon, the life of Queen Elizabeth II has undoubtedly been an eventful one. This audiobook, written and narrated by one of Britain’s leading authorities, Robert Hardmen, takes the listeners through the life of one of the most famous women in the world.

Cyrus Says on IVM

This podcast on life in urban India is hosted by Cyrus Broacha, who brings his unique comic style into the podcasting space. The hit show has seen celebrity guests such as Dia Mirza, Kabir Bedi, Pratik Gandhi and Taapsee Pannu. Cyrus talks about various subjects, such as politics, sports, civic sense, traffic, kids, food and everything that matters.

Masala Podcast on Spotify

Hosted by London-based Sangeeta Pillai, this podcast deals with everything from sex, sexuality, periods, menopause, porn, mental health, sexual harassment and even more. The podcast that had won multiple British Podcast Awards, features some of the world’s most inspiring South-Asian women.

Aakhri Sawaal on Audible

Winner of Best Podcast at Clef Awards 2022, Aakhri Sawaal: Interviews Before Execution is a psychological thriller, produced by MnM Talkies. The show revolves around psychologist Zarah Kaul (played by Kubbra Sait), who interviews convicted murderers awaiting execution. She is unaware that fate has a surprising discovery waiting for her. A secret and a confession, compel Zarah to take drastic steps that will change her life forever.

The Tastes of India—Apple Podcast/JioSaavn

Hosted by Puja Darshan, this one takes you through the lengths and breadths of India and connects the various culture through tasty food. A perfect audio series for people who are just starting to cook. It helps one cook without being in front of a TV to watch the recipes.