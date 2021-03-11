Zee TV announces the auditions for 'DID Super Moms'

After receiving an overwhelming response, Zee TV is all set to launch the third edition of its popular show DID Super Moms. Remo D’Souza will be seen as one of the three judges. Before the show starts, DID Super Moms has kickstarted a country-wide talent hunt through online and on-ground auditions. The online auditions have already begun.
In the coming few weeks, Zee TV will also conduct on-ground auditions in Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Lucknow and Chandigarh.
Meanwhile, after returning to the channel for DID L’il Masters this year, Remo D’Souza has also joined as a judge for DID Super Moms and he is happy about it. Says Remo, “All the super moms, get ready as we are coming to your city for auditions in order to give you a chance to showcase your talent and achieve your dreams through DID Super Moms.”
