Raduaa Returns, Pollywood's indigenous sci-fi film, has three things to offer—action, comedy and The Great Khali!

The 2018 sci-fi film, Raduaa, the first in Punjab, was left with an open end. And here’s the good news! The sequel of the film, Raduaa Returns, was announced on Saturday by producer-actor-director Nav Bajwa.

The film is based on time travel, a sci-fi plot with a comic touch! Well, the Punjabi film industry is still not ready to part ways with comedy, it seems.

The director promises that the sequel will pick up right from where Raduaa ended in the year 2255. The film repeats the talented actors, Nav Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghugi, BN Sharma, Satinder Satti as they are joined by new actors like Mahira Sharma, Yograj Singh, Naman Hanjra, Jaswant Rathore and Paramveer Singh.

Nav explains, “The highlight of the movie is WWE Superstar, The Great Khali, who will be seen for the first time in a Punjabi film.” The film has been shot in Samrala and Khanpur in Punjab. The music composition has been done by Anup Kumar “Ullumanati”.

The movie is produced under the label, Nav Bajwa Films & Outline Productions. The director confirms that he had written the story as a trilogy. He says, “It took me around eight months to work on the script and I am looking forward to a great response.”

Gurpreet Ghuggi, who will be reprising his previous role from Raduaa in the sequel, says, “Lately, I have been enjoying playing characters that are set in history. Fortunately, Raduaa Returns is set in both past and future, which makes it all the more interesting. I am excited to improvise the script and make it funnier.”

Ghuggi will be seen in Ni Main Sass Kutni and Maa. Post Raduaa, he will working in Television and Bai Ji Kuttan Ge. The actor-comedian wishes to see more slice-of-life cinema in future. He feels that Punjab’s history is full of unsung heroes, who need to be presented to the audience.

“Many films have been made on Bhagat Singh. But those are only at the surface level. One needs to explore how he used to be around his friends and other anecdotes,” he adds. Well, after RRR’s magic at box office, it would be interesting to see what regional RR has in store!

—Sheetal