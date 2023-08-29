Tina Philip, who is playing Kajal in BaaziIshq Ki on Dangal, talks about the show

What is so special about your role in Baazi Ishq Ki?

My character in the show is truly unique because she embodies strength, resilience, and a fierce determination to overcome challenges in the pursuit of love. Her journey throughout the show is filled with twists and turns that keep both the audience and me as an actor engaged and excited.

What’s the look for your character, and how much time do you need every day with hair and makeup?

My character’s look in Baazi Ishq Ki is quite distinct. She has a modern yet elegant style that reflects her personality. On an average, I spend about 1-2 hours daily on hair and makeup to get the perfect look for my character.

How much do you relate to your character?

I can relate to my character at various levels. While our life experiences may differ, I connect with her emotional journey and her determination to follow her heart. It’s always a fulfilling experience as an actor when you find elements of yourself in the characters you portray.

What is the USP of the show?

The show’s USP lies in its gripping storyline, powerful character arcs, and the way it explores the complexities of love and relationships. We hope the audience will connect with the emotions, drama, and the relatable situations our characters find themselves in.

How is it working with Yash and Mamta Patnaik?

Working with Yash and Mamta Patnaik has been an incredible experience. They are known for their innovative storytelling. It’s a privilege to be a part of a project under their creative leadership.

The TV industry has evolved over the years. What changes do you find in the industry?

The TV industry has indeed evolved significantly over the years. One notable change is the shift towards diverse and progressive storytelling. Additionally, the rise of digital platforms has expanded opportunities for actors and given viewers more choices than ever before.

OTT has given competition to TV. Do you agree?

Yes, I agree that OTT platforms have given healthy competition to the television industry. They offer a different format and allow for more experimental and niche content. This has encouraged TV producers and creators to raise their standards.

How do you unwind after a hard day at work?

After a long day on sets, I like to unwind by spending time with my loved ones, practising yoga or meditation, and reading a book or watching a movie.

Any interesting incidents from the sets?

There have been many memorable moments on the sets of Baazi Ishq Ki. Once we had an unexpected visit from a group of fans. It was heartwarming to see their enthusiasm and dedication.