 Tina Philip, who is playing Kajal in BaaziIshq Ki on Dangal, talks about the show : The Tribune India

  • Lifestyle
  • Tina Philip, who is playing Kajal in BaaziIshq Ki on Dangal, talks about the show

Tina Philip, who is playing Kajal in BaaziIshq Ki on Dangal, talks about the show

Tina Philip, who is playing Kajal in BaaziIshq Ki on Dangal, talks about the show

Tina Philip



What is so special about your role in Baazi Ishq Ki?

My character in the show is truly unique because she embodies strength, resilience, and a fierce determination to overcome challenges in the pursuit of love. Her journey throughout the show is filled with twists and turns that keep both the audience and me as an actor engaged and excited.

What’s the look for your character, and how much time do you need every day with hair and makeup?

My character’s look in Baazi Ishq Ki is quite distinct. She has a modern yet elegant style that reflects her personality. On an average, I spend about 1-2 hours daily on hair and makeup to get the perfect look for my character.

How much do you relate to your character?

I can relate to my character at various levels. While our life experiences may differ, I connect with her emotional journey and her determination to follow her heart. It’s always a fulfilling experience as an actor when you find elements of yourself in the characters you portray.

What is the USP of the show?

The show’s USP lies in its gripping storyline, powerful character arcs, and the way it explores the complexities of love and relationships. We hope the audience will connect with the emotions, drama, and the relatable situations our characters find themselves in.

How is it working with Yash and Mamta Patnaik?

Working with Yash and Mamta Patnaik has been an incredible experience. They are known for their innovative storytelling. It’s a privilege to be a part of a project under their creative leadership.

The TV industry has evolved over the years. What changes do you find in the industry?

The TV industry has indeed evolved significantly over the years. One notable change is the shift towards diverse and progressive storytelling. Additionally, the rise of digital platforms has expanded opportunities for actors and given viewers more choices than ever before.

OTT has given competition to TV. Do you agree?

Yes, I agree that OTT platforms have given healthy competition to the television industry. They offer a different format and allow for more experimental and niche content. This has encouraged TV producers and creators to raise their standards.

How do you unwind after a hard day at work?

After a long day on sets, I like to unwind by spending time with my loved ones, practising yoga or meditation, and reading a book or watching a movie.

Any interesting incidents from the sets?

There have been many memorable moments on the sets of Baazi Ishq Ki. Once we had an unexpected visit from a group of fans. It was heartwarming to see their enthusiasm and dedication.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover encounters 4-metre diameter crater on lunar surface, retraces path; ISRO releases fresh pictures

2
Chandigarh

Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula; video surfaces

3
Sports

Watch Neeraj Chopra invite Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem under India flag in this beautiful video after javelin throw final

4
Chandigarh

Doctor couple from Mohali leads mid-air rescue of critical infant

5
Amritsar

SGPC raises objection to actor wearing kirpan in ‘objectionable manner’ in movie scene; threatens legal action

6
Punjab

Punjab cabinet approves reduction in discretionary grants of CM, ministers

7
India

Dalit woman stripped, son beaten to death by men over daughter's sexual harassment case

8
Haryana

Shobha yatra: Nuh wears deserted look amid tight security; 15 seers, right-wing group leaders pray at Nalhar temple

9
Chandigarh

New Chandigarh: Omaxe residents protest poor facilities

10
Chandigarh

Hailing pvt vehicle may land you in trouble, warns Chandigarh Admn

Don't Miss

View All
The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Top News

After Ch-3 success, ISRO set to launch solar mission on Sept 2

After Ch-3 success, ISRO set to launch solar mission on Sept 2

Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be India’s first space-based observa...

Putin dials Modi, says unable to attend G20 meet

Putin dials Modi, says unable to attend G20 meet

will be present: trudeau

INDIA to meet this week, Sonia may get lead role

INDIA to meet this week, Sonia may get lead role

No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

Rover encounters 4-m-wide crater, alters path

Rover encounters 4-m-wide crater, alters path


Cities

View All

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

National Sports Day: Amritsar needs more facilities to hone sporting talent

Leadership should be open to ideas, says poet-scientist Gauhar Raza

Kar Sewa sect head honoured for providing help to flood-hit

Rising cases of dengue, chikungunya add to Amritsar residents’ worries

Drug smugglers attack police team, 2 cops hurt

Drug smugglers attack police team, 2 cops hurt

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

PU POLLS: Cops list 92 ‘troublemakers’, tell them to furnish bonds

PU POLLS: No let-up in security on campus despite dip in violent incidents

Free travel facility for Chandigarh policemen in CTU buses

Sanitary official sacked, another suspended on repeated plaints

Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi govt school

Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi govt school

Supertech twin tower demolition: Year on, no action yet against erring officials

Delhi ex-MLA gets 4-month jail for ignoring court summons

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

Ensure use of treated water for construction works: ADC

Man nabbed with 150-gm heroin

3 drug peddlers land in police net

Residents of Ajit Nagar rue dirty water supply

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rainfall causes waterlogging, sewer overflow; motorists face traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Power supply hit in most areas in Ludhiana

Ludhiana gets 18.6 mm rainfall

Ward Watch Ward No 26: Overflowing sewers, lack of development trouble Ludhiana residents